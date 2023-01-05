First power unit of Akkuyu NPP to be launched in 2023 — Erdogan

The first power unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP), which is being built by Russia in Türkiye, is scheduled to be launched in 2023, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Daily News.

"The construction of the Akkuyu NPP is proceeding at a rapid pace. Its first power unit will be launched this year. In the coming year, we will start supplying our country with nuclear energy," Erdogan said.

The Akkuyu is the first nuclear power plant to be built in Türkiye. The project is being implemented in accordance with the inter-governmental agreement, signed by Russia and Türkiye in 2010.

The power plant will include four Russian-designed VVER generation 3+ reactors. Each reactor’s power output will stand at 1,200 MWt. Once commissioned and brought to full capacity, the NPP will produce about 35 bln kWh every year.