Biden administration to ask congress to approve F-16 sale to Türkiye

The Biden administration is preparing to seek congressional approval for a $20 billion sale of new F-16 jet fighters to Türkiye along with a separate sale of next-generation F-35 warplanes to Greece, in what would be among the largest foreign weapons sales in recent years, according to U.S. officials, Trend reports citing The Wall Street Journal.

Congress’s approval is contingent on Türkiye’s signoff on Finland and Sweden’s accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the officials said. Türkiye has blocked the two countries’ applications over objections to their ties to Kurdish groups. Both countries ended decades of neutrality by deciding to join NATO last year.

The sale to Türkiye, which the administration has been considering for more than a year, is larger than expected. It includes 40 new aircraft and kits to overhaul 79 of Türkiye’s existing F-16 fleet, according to officials familiar with the proposals.

Congressional notification of the deal will roughly coincide with a visit to Washington next week by Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. The sale to Türkiye also includes more than 900 air-to-air missiles and 800 bombs, one of the officials said.

The separate sale to Greece, which was requested by the Greek government in June 2022, includes at least 30 new F-35s. The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter is the U.S.’s most advanced jet fighter. While officials described the timing of the notifications for both Türkiye and Greece as coincidental, it could quell protests from Athens over the F-16 sale if its request is also granted.

A State Department spokesman declined to comment on potential arms transfers as a matter of policy until and unless they are formally notified to Congress. Congress has never successfully blocked a foreign arms sale requested by the White House.