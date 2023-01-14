Turkish Parliament cannot ratify Sweden's NATO bid – presidential spokesman

Türkiye is “not in a position” to approve Sweden’s NATO bid, as the latter has failed to take action regarding Ankara’s concerns about terrorist groups, the presidential spokesperson said Saturday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

“We are not in a position to send a (ratification) law to the parliament,” Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin told reporters.

Kalın said they could not send the legislation on Sweden’s NATO bid because some lawmakers may choose not to ratify it.

“We have a serious problem about this,” he said.

Kalın also said it would take at least until June for Sweden’s parliament to vote through the measures and that Ankara would wait for all the Swedish legislation to pass before it acts.

“It will take (Sweden) about six months to write and pass the new laws,” he said. “They will need a bit more time.”