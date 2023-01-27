Türkiye sends protest note to Denmark

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The Danish ambassador in Ankara has been summoned to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports via the Turkish media.

The reason was Denmark's permission given to an anti-Islam activist to burn the Holy Quran during protests in Copenhagen.

Rasmus Paludan, a far-right activist who holds both Danish and Swedish citizenship, infuriated Türkiye by staging a Quran-burning protest in Sweden on January 21, 2023. He told the Swedish Aftonbladet newspaper that he would replicate the protest in front of the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen until Sweden is admitted into NATO.

Turkish officials resolutely condemned this provocative act which clearly constitutes a hate crime. The ambassador was told that “Denmark’s attitude is unacceptable” and that the said act should not be allowed.