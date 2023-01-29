Turkish Ambassador visits Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in Moscow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29.Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Mehmet Samsar has visited the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission to express condolences over the bloody incident in Tehran, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

During the meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador Polad Bulbuloglu, Samsar expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the embassy security chief who died as a result of an armed attack, and wished a speedy recovery to the victims.

The Turkish ambassador condemned the attack in Tehran and called for those involved in the incident to be punished.

Bulbuloglu, in turn, thanked Türkiye and the Turkish people for their support.