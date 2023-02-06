Turkish Kahramanmaraş Province seriously damaged following fatal quake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The authorities of the Turkish province of Kahramanmaraş, where a devastating earthquake occurred this morning, called the damage from the natural disaster very serious, said Governor of the province Ömer Faruk Coskun, Trend reports via TASS.

"At the moment we can't name the number of victims and injured. The damage is very serious," he said.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

The number of people who died in the earthquake in Türkiye has exceeded 76. The number of injured is 440.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.