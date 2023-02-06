Explosion occurs on gas pipeline in Turkish Hatay (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. An explosion occurred on a gas pipeline in the Turkish province of Hatay, following the strong earthquake, Trend reports via TASS.

According to the source, there was a fire in two places on the pipeline, which is laid through the local village of Topboğazı. There are about 3 kilometers between the two fires. It is noted that explosions and fires began after a strong earthquake in the province of Kahramanmaraş.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

The number of people who died in the earthquake in Türkiye has exceeded 76. The number of injured is 440.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.