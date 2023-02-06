Two more powerful earthquakes hit Türkiye (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Two more powerful earthquakes hit Türkiye, Trend reports citing the Turkish media.

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Pazarcik district, located in the southern part of Turkish Kahramanmaras Province.

Later, another earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 hit the country.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that 912 people were killed and 5,385 got injured in the quake.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.