Türkiye earthquake death toll reaches 3,419

Türkiye Materials 7 February 2023 12:58 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. As many as 3,419 people died, and 20,534 people got injured following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Türkiye, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay told reporters, Trend reports.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

