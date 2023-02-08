Fire resumed in port of Iskenderun

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The fire, which had previously been brought under control, resumed in the port of Iskenderun, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey Adil Karaismailoglu said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"By evening, the fire in Iskenderun seemed to be under control, but some time ago it resumed. Firefighting continues. Ships involved in extinguishing," he said.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 5,894 people were killed, 34,810 people were injured, and 5,775 buildings were destroyed.