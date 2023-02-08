Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Türkiye come back home via Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from the quake-hit provinces of Türkiye have arrived in Azerbaijan through the territory of Georgia, Trend reports.

Employees of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia have met Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Türkiye at the Turkish-Georgian Sarp border crossing.

On the evening of February 8, Azerbaijani citizens crossed the border through the Red Bridge checkpoint.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.