Over 6,000 buildings destroyed in aftermath of earthquake in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. A total of 6,444 buildings were destroyed as a result of the earthquake in Türkiye, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

According to him, in Gaziantep, 1,415 people were killed, 10,395 - were injured, and 944 buildings were destroyed.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, 14,014 people have died, and 63,794 people have got injured in the quake so far.