Largest number of deaths recorded in Türkiye's quake-hit Hatay province

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca released information on the latest situation in connection with the earthquake-affected areas of the country, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The largest number of deaths was recorded in the province of Hatay - 5,111 people.

"4879 dead and 9243 injured in Kahramanmarash. 2,141 dead, 11,563 injured in Gaziantep. 304 dead, 4,663 injured in Sanliurfa. 212 dead, 899 injured in Diyarbakir. 408 dead, 7,450 wounded in Adana. 3,105 dead, 11,778 wounded in Adiyaman. 289 dead, 7,300 injured in Malatya. 878 dead, 2,224 wounded in Osmaniye. 5,111 dead, 15,613 wounded in Hatay. In Kilis 74 dead, 754 injured, in Elazig five people died, 379 injured," the minister said.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

As many as 17,406 people died, and 71,866 people got injured following the earthquake.