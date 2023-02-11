Search and rescue works complete in earthquake epicenter area in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Search and rescue operations have been completed in the Pazarcik region, which is the epicenter of a strong earthquake that occurred in Türkiye, the Governor of Kirikkale Province Bulent Tekbyikoglu said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"At the moment we have completed our search and rescue operations. This does not mean that our work here is done. We have just finished the search and rescue operations in 872 destroyed buildings. We saved 41 citizens, 379 of our citizens have been injured. Unfortunately, 413 people died," he said.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.