We planned to rebuild hundreds of thousands buildings - Erdogan

We've planned to rebuild hundreds of thousands of buildings, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Feb. 11, in the earthquake-hit province of Diyarbakır, Trend reports citing Daily News.

''We will start taking concrete steps within a few weeks," Erdogan added, following two devastating earthquakes that affected 10 provinces in Türkiye.

"We've declared a state of emergency. It means that, from now on, the people involved in looting should know that the state's firm hand is on their backs," he added.