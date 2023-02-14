Construction work in quake-hit Turkish provinces to kick off by end of February – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Construction activities in the earthquake-rocked provinces of Türkiye are supposed to kick off by the end of February, Turkish Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum said, Trend reports.

The conditions of 307,763 buildings in the badly-hit areas has been studied as of today, Kurum noted.

“According to the data, 41,791 buildings have been destroyed, which means roughly 190,172 places to live or work. In the meantime, it is impossible to enter moderately damaged houses without first strengthening them, and heavily damaged buildings will be demolished," he added.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 31,974 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.