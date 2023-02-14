Over 35,418 reported dead, following powerful earthquakes in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. As many as 35,418 people died, following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Türkiye, Turkish president Receb Tayyib Erdogan said, Trend reports via the Turkish media.

According to him, 105,505 people were injured as a result of the earthquake.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.