Apart from financial assistance, bp is ready to provide Türkiye with all necessary support - bp regional president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The earthquake in Türkiye had no effect on bp employees working in both the downstream and upstream sectors, said Gary Jones, bp Regional President to Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye during a briefing dedicated to bp's plans for the future, Trend reports.

He noted with regret about the relatives of the company's employees affected by the natural disaster.

"bp has supported and continues to support Türkiye. bp foundation has allocated $5 million in financial assistance to Türkiye. Now we are working on creating new channels for collecting donations from the company's employees; bp will donate the same amount of funds to eliminate the consequences of the disaster. In addition to financial assistance, we are ready to provide Türkiye with all necessary support," he said.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 38,044 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.