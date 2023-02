BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Eight people injured in the earthquake in Turkish Hatay province were taken to hospitals, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Earlier, two earthquakes of magnitude 6.4 and 5.8 hit the Turkish province of Hatay.

Also, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center warned of the possibility of a tsunami after strong earthquakes in Türkiye.

At the same time, AFAD advised citizens to stay away from coastal areas.