Türkiye grants Tesla charging stations license as EV race heats up

Türkiye’s energy watchdog on Friday extended the U.S.-based electric carmaker Tesla a license to operate a charging network in the country, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Tesla is now one of 119 companies to operate charging stations and offers support to electric vehicle (EV) drivers across Türkiye.

“With charging stations to be installed at several locations, including parking lots, shopping centers and gas stations by licensed operators, electric vehicle owners will be able to receive charging services and will be able to travel more affordably in the face of rising fuel prices,” the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) said.

There are 3,728 commercial charging stations in Türkiye, including 3,082 slow (AC) and 646 fast (DC) charging stations, according to the authority.

Boosted by lower consumer tax rates than combustion-engine cars, new electric car registrations have surged more than 90% in Türkiye since 2021, according to the EPDK data.

As of December 2022, 14,896 new electric vehicles were registered compared to 7,694 in the same month of 2021, the EPDK data showed.

Although it is not officially in Türkiye, Tesla, run by billionaire Elon Musk, officially started hiring for its Istanbul service center in December and is reportedly due to launch in the country in the near future.

Musk, in May 2018, said Tesla had planned to enter Türkiye later that year, before the decision was abandoned after an escalating tariff dispute between Ankara and Washington.

The company already planned the deployment of Supercharger stations and issued a map showing the locations of the network.

Although the share of electric and hybrid cars remains at low levels, the growth in sales shows a soaring interest of consumers in the electrified market.

The EV competition in Türkiye is due to heat up as Togg, the first domestically made EV brand, is due to start deliveries as of the end of this month.