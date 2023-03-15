Turkish and US officials discuss situation in South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. During his visit to Washington, Ibrahim Kalin, the spokesman for the Turkish president, met with National Security Advisor to the President of the US Jake Sullivan and Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, Trend reports via the Turkish media.

It was noted that a number of issues were discussed during the meeting.

"At the meetings held at the White House and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, issues related to bilateral political and economic relations, earthquakes in Türkiye, cooperation in the defense industry, energy security, the fight against terrorism, the processes of Sweden and Finland's membership in NATO, war between Russia and Ukraine, the South Caucasus, and the process of negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia were discussed," the statement said.