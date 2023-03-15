Türkiye seeks to extend grain deal for 120 days: Defense minister

Türkiye is making efforts to bring Ukraine and Russia to an agreement for the extension of the grain deal to 120 days instead of the current plan of two months, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on March 15, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

“We started negotiations with the idea of extending the grain corridor for another 120 days in accordance with the initial version of the agreement. Our friends with the Russian and Ukrainian sides held their talks at the technical level. We also continue our talks at the ministerial level,” Akar told reporters at the parliament.

“We will continue our contacts to extend the deal to 120 days instead of two months,” he added.

The parties will evaluate the issue and make their decision, he said. “The United Nations thinks similarly to us. We continue our talks. Hopefully, we will try to resolve this as soon as possible,” Akar stated.