We agreed on development of Middle Corridor - Erdogan

Türkiye Materials 16 March 2023 21:53 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. We have agreed to develop the Middle Corridor, which has already become a reliable alternative, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a press conference held after the Extraordinary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Trend reports.

He noted that discussions were held on existing and potential cooperation in the field of energy security.

"We also discussed regional and global issues. International recognition of the Organization of Turkic States is growing," he added.

An Extraordinary Summit of the heads of state of the Organization of Turkic States was held today in Ankara.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the summit.

