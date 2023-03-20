Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Türkiye earthquake death toll exceeds 50,000

Türkiye Materials 20 March 2023 16:42 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. The death toll of the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Türkiye has increased to 50,096, the Head of Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) Yunus Sezer told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Sezer, the number of people injured following the earthquake made up 107,204.

The powerful earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The quake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province.

The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

