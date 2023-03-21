President Recep Tayyip Erdogan re-nominated for presidency of Türkiye today

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's candidacy has been re-nominated for the presidency of Türkiye today, Trend reports.

The Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) of Türkiye have appealed to the Supreme Election Council regarding the nomination of Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the presidency.

The relevant documents were submitted to the Council by Chairman of the Justice and Development Party Group Ismet Yilmaz, Deputy Chairman of the party and responsible for elections Ali Ihsan Yavuz, Deputy Chairman of the MHP Group Erkan Akchay and Deputy Chairman of the MHP for elections Feti Yildiz.

Türkiye's Supreme Election Council presented the election calendar. According to the decision of this structure, the procedure for nominating a candidate for president covers the period from March 19 to 23.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a decree on holding the election on May 14.