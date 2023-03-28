Türkiye arrests 325 people in connection with collapse of buildings due to earthquakes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Türkiye has arrested 247 people who are responsible for the collapse of residential buildings as a result of earthquakes that occurred in the country on February 6, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The minister also said that investigative actions have been launched against 1,552 people.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

On February 21, 6.4-magnitude and 5.4-magnitude tremors were felt in the Turkish Hatay province, which had already been damaged by the deadly earthquake of Feb. 6. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction and personal injuries.