BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The first Turkish observation satellite will be launched into space on April 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his Twitter publication, Trend report.

"Our first domestically produced IMECE observation satellite with high-resolution imagery capability will be launched into orbit on April 11," he wrote.

According to him, Türkiye will continue to advance in the global space race thanks to its human resources, capabilities and technology.