Türkiye launches first domestic observation satellite

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. IMECE, the first Turkish earth observation satellite developed by TUBITAK UZAY (Space Technologies Research Institute), has been launched into space at 10:47 (GMT +4), Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

The launch process took place at the ground tracking station of Turkish Scientific and Technological Research Council (TUBITAK) in Ankara.

The event was attended by Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank, Head of the Strategy and Budget Department Ibrahim Senel, Head of the Defense Industry Agency Ismail Demir, Head of the Turkish Digital Transformation Authority Ali Taha Koc and TUBITAK President Hasan Mandal.

The IMECE satellite was supposed to be launched into space on April 14, but due to weather conditions, the launch was delayed.