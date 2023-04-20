Akkuyu NPP to be able to withstand magnitude 9 earthquake — Minister of Energy

The Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, being built by Rosatom in southern Turkey can withstand magnitude 9.0 earthquake, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez said in an interview for TRT Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We are approaching completion of construction of the Akkuyu NPP. On April 27, the first nuclear fuel will be delivered [to the power plant.] The project was designed to withstand a magnitude 9 earthquake. But, if you look at a seismological map, you’ll see that there are no [earth crust] fault lines nearby," he underscored.

Donmez also speculated that negotiations on construction of the second nuclear power plant may be completed this year. The media reported earlier that Ankara discusses such option with Moscow.