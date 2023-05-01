Projects of Azerbaijan in Kahramanmaras indicate relations based on "one nation, two states" principle - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The projects implemented by Azerbaijan in Turkish Kahramanmaras are an indicator of relations based on the principle of "one nation, two states", Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters, Trend reports.

"Together with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the foundation was laid for the town to be built in Kahramanmaras. Along with 1,000 houses, schools and mosques will be built here," he said.

The Azerbaijani state will build a town consisting of 1,000 houses, a school, a mosque and other infrastructure facilities in the earthquake-hit province of Kahramanmaras. It’s planned to build and commission this residential complex within one year.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

The death toll of the earthquake in Türkiye reached 50,783.