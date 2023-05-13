Elections in Türkiye are democracy celebration for our future - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on May 13 that he views the elections as a “democracy celebration for our country’s future,” in his election message, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

Meanwhile, Erdogan on May 12 defended Russia's Vladimir Putin from allegations of meddling in Turkey's crucial weekend election.

Erdogan's rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu on Thursday accused unnamed Russian actors of spreading "deep fakes" and other disinformation aimed at swaying the outcome of Sunday's vote.

The Kremlin "strongly" denied the allegation and Erdogan stood up for Putin at a televised campaign appearance on Friday.

"Mr. Kemal is attacking Russia, Mr. Putin. If you attack Putin, I will not be okay with that," Erdogan said.

"Our relations with Russia are no less important than those with the United States."

Erdogan has maintained good working relations with Putin.

Erdogan also dismissed speculation that he wouldn't cede power if he lost by calling the question “very ridiculous.” He said he came to power through democracy and would act in line with the democratic process.

“If our nation decides to make such a different decision, we will do exactly what’s required by democracy and there’s nothing else to do,” he said.