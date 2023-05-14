Presidential and parliamentary elections in Türkiye: latest results

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Voting in the presidential and parliamentary elections has ended in Türkiye. Polling stations closed at 17:00 local time. Trend News Agency is broadcasting the latest data on the results of the voting.

21:00 (GMT+4) 40.04 percent of ballot boxes opened: Recep Tayyip Erdogan received 52.70 percent of the vote, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 41.39 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.36 percent, and Muharrem Ince - 0,55 percent.

20:40 (GMT+4) 34.36 percent of ballot boxes opened: Recep Tayyip Erdogan received 53.17 percent of the vote, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 40.88 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.39 percent, and Muharrem Ince - 0,56 percent.

20:20 (GMT+4) 25.69 percent of ballot boxes opened: Recep Tayyip Erdogan received 54.27 percent of the vote, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 39.75 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.42 percent, and Muharrem Ince - 0,56 percent.

20:00 (GMT+4) 16.99 percent of ballot boxes opened: Recep Tayyip Erdogan received 55.98 percent of the vote, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 38.08 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.37 percent, and Muharrem Ince - 0,57 percent.

19:44 (GMT+4) Recep Tayyip Erdogan received 59.47 percent of the vote, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 34.79 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.11 percent, and Muharrem Ince - 0,61 percent.