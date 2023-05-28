Türkiye provides high security during voting in presidential elections

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Türkiye Materials 28 May 2023 10:39 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. A total of 601,251 security personnel provide security during the voting in the second round of the presidential elections in Türkiye, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters, Trend reports.

"No problems have been identified during the electoral process," Soylu added.

About 60 million people took part in the presidential and parliamentary elections held in Türkiye on May 14.

According to the results of the counting of votes in the presidential elections, Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 49.52 percent of the votes, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 44.88 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.17 percent, and Muharrem Ince - 0.43 percent. Since no one has got more than 50 percent of the vote, the second round has been scheduled.

