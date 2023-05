BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Some 92.96 percent of ballot boxes have already been opened since the start of the counting of votes in the presidential elections in Türkiye, Trend reports.

Currently, the incumbent president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan is leading with 52.50 percent of the votes.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu has received 47.50 percent of the votes so far.

Türkiye held second presidential election today.

The voting process lasted from 09:00 to 18:00 (GMT+4).