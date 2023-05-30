Stoltenberg, Erdogan discuss upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan key issues for the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius, Stoltenberg wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Good call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. I congratulated him on the election. We discussed key issues for the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius, continued support for Ukraine, strengthening our deterrence and defence and finalising Sweden’s accession to NATO," he noted.