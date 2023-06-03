Ankara hosts inauguration ceremony for re-elected President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan (VIDEO)

ANKARA, Türkiye, June 3. The inauguration ceremony of the re-elected President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been held in Ankara.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has taken the oath at the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (parliament) during the ceremony. First, he received his mandate from the temporary speaker of the country's parliament, Devlet Bahceli, and then he took the oath.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was re-elected in the presidential elections held on May 28, will serve another term in office until 2028.