Türkiye announces election date of new parliament chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The date of the election of the new chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (Parliament) has been announced, Trend reports.

Interim Chairman of the Grand National Assembly, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Devlet Bahceli said today after the inauguration of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, this procedure will take place on June 7 and will begin at 16:00 (GMT +3).

Today, the General Assembly of the Turkish Parliament was convened on the occasion of the inauguration of Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan, who was re-elected in the second round of the presidential elections on May 28, will serve another term in office until 2028.