BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Istanbul, Trend reports.

The meeting took place in the Dolmabahce Palace behind closed doors and lasted about an hour.

The meeting was also attended by the new Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the new Minister of National Defense Yashar Guler, Presidential Press Secretary Ibrahim Kalin, as well as representatives of the North Atlantic Alliance.