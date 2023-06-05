I will continue to strengthen Türkiye's influence in foreign policy - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. I will continue to strengthen Türkiye's influence in foreign policy, newly appointed Minister of Foreign affairs of the country Hakan Fidan said, Trend reports.

"I am grateful to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to be appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs after 13 years of service in the Turkish National Intelligence Agency," he said.

On June 3, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a new lineup of the Turkish Cabinet of Ministers.

Head of the Turkish National Intelligence Agency Hakan Fidan succeeded Chavusoglu as Foreign Minister in the new Turkish Cabinet

.