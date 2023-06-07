Türkiye’s parliament to vote for new chairman today

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. A new chairman of Türkiye’s Grand National Assembly (parliament) will be named today, Trend reports.

The General Assembly of Parliament will gather for this purpose at 14:00 local time.

There will be a secret vote.

In order for one of the candidates to be elected in the first two rounds, the votes of 400 MPs will be required. If 400 votes are not obtained in the first two rounds, a third round of voting will be held. In this round, 301 votes will be enough to be elected as the chairman of the parliament. If the election goes to the fourth round, the candidate with the majority of votes will be elected a chairman.

The ruling Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party nominated Numan Kurtulmus for the post, while the Republican People's Party and the Good Party have nominated Tekin Bingol and Cihan Pacaci, respectively.