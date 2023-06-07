Türkiye elects new speaker of Grand National Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Numan Kurtulmus, Deputy Chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party of Türkiye (AK Parti), has been elected as the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Trend reports with reference to TurkicWorld.

This became known as a result of voting in the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye. The vote was held behind closed doors.

It should be noted that the ruling Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party nominated Numan Kurtulmus for this post, while the Republican People’s Party nominated Tekin Bingol, IYI Parti nominated Cihan Pacaci, the DEVA party nominated Mustafa Eneroglu, and Gelecek party nominated Serap Yazici Ozbudak.

Previously, the post of Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiyewas held by Mustafa Sentop.