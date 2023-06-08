US Secretary, Turkish FM discuss relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Türkiye's newly appointed Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation, Trend reports.

Blinken congratulated his colleague on his new appointment.

Sweden's membership in NATO, the processes of normalization of relations between Türkiye and Armenia, as well as between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the purchase and modernization of the F-16 and the grain agreement were discussed.

The sides emphasized their readiness to meet to discuss a common agenda between Türkiye and the US.