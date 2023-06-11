Turkish army neutralizes seven PKK terrorists in northern Syria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The Turkish Armed Forces neutralized seven PKK terrorists after they attempted to attack Turkish military positions in northern Syria, Trend reports citing the press service of the Ministry of National Defense.

"The PKK/YPG terrorist organization fired mortars/MLRS at the Jibrin base and the Onjupynar police town area in the "Euphrates Shield" operation zone.

There are no casualties among the Turkish military," the Ministry said.

The Ministry stressed that as a result of the counterattack by the Turkish military, seven terrorists were neutralized, including two of their leaders, and the position of the militants was also destroyed.