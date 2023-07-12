Former Turkish FM Cavusoglu receives new post

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. Deputy of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, former Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu has obtained a new position, Trend reports.

Cavusoglu will lead the Turkish delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

He was Türkiye's Foreign Minister from 2014 to 2023.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the lineup of Türkiye's new Cabinet of Ministers on June 4.

The president removed Mevlut Cavusoglu from his position and appointed Hakan Fidan as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye.