Türkiye appoints new chief of Armed Forces' General Staff

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. The Commander of the 2nd Army, General Metin Gurak has been appointed as the Chief of the General Staff of Türkiye, the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a meeting of the Supreme Military Council, Trend reports.

The 2nd Chief of the General Staff, Corps General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu has been appointed as the Commander of the Land Forces, while the Combat Air Force and Air Missile Defense Commander, General Ziya Cemal Kadioglu - as the Commander of the Air Force.

Previously, Yasar Guler (now Minister of Defense of Türkiye) was the Chief of the General Staff.