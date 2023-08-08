Turkish Airlines make order to purchase new planes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. Turkish Airlines company has made an order to purchase four new A350-900, Trend reports.

"We are proud of the contribution that the A350, which holds a unique place among the wide-body aircraft of the new generation with unsurpassed economic advantages and efficiency, will make to the development of Turkish Airlines. The long-term cooperation between the Turkish aviation industry, Turkish Airlines and Airbus is expanding and strengthening with each new step," said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer.

The A350 is the most modern and efficient long-haul wide-body aircraft, for which more than 1,000 orders have been received from the world's largest airlines, and is the leader in the category of aircraft with a capacity of 300-410 passengers with a long flight range.

In addition, the A350 saves fuel, operating costs and CO2 emissions by 25 percent compared to competing aircraft of the previous generation and offers quieter flight comfort (by 50 percent) due to attractive design, innovative technologies, aerodynamics, low weight and new engines.