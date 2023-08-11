More than twenty people injured in 5.3-magnitude earthquake in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. 23 people were injured in a 5.3-magnitude earthquake in Türkiye's Malatya province, Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca wrote on the social network "X" ("Twitter"), Trend reports.

"According to the latest data, after the earthquake, 22 people were injured in Malatya and 1 person in Adiyaman as a result of a fall from a height," the publication says.

He added that more than 20 ambulances were sent to the scene, and the treatment of the hospitalized continues.

On Feb. 6, 2023 a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

On February 21, 6.4-magnitude and 5.4-magnitude tremors were felt in the Turkish Hatay province, which had already been damaged by the deadly earthquake of Feb. 6. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction and personal injuries.