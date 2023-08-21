TEKNOFEST festival to take place in Ankara this year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. TEKNOFEST, the largest festival of space, aviation, science and technology, will be held in Ankara from August 30 to September 3, Trend reports.

TEKNOFEST will start in Istanbul and then continue in Ankara and Izmir.

Technology competitions, initiative programs, air shows, award ceremonies, science shows, educational seminars, exhibitions and stage games will be held in Ankara (Etimesgut Airport) and Izmir (Chigli Airport).

Since the organization started in 2018, TEKNOFEST has broken every year's record for the number of participants. In TEKNOFEST 2023 in Istanbul, 117 organizations including ministries, chairmanships, public and private sector organizations, academic institutions and media companies that play an important role in Türkiye's national technology ecosystem, 130 participants and 19 sponsoring companies participated in the festival.

The festival included technology competitions organized to support the projects of thousands of young people working in the field of national manufacturing and technology development, 41 main competitions and 102 competitions in different categories were organized.

The young people who participated in the competition were awarded more than 13 million liras ($478,562) on the stage of TEKNOFEST and received financial support of more than 30 million liras ($1 million).

Earlier, TEKNOFEST festival regularly held in Istanbul was held outside Türkiye for the first time on May 26-29, 2022 - in Azerbaijan. More than 2 million people attended the Istanbul festival in April and May 2022.