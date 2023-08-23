Turkey creates a supersonic variant of its Kzlelma unmanned military aircraft

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. A supersonic version of the first unmanned combat aircraft, "Kzlelma," produced by the Turkish technology company Baykar," is being developed, says Selchuk Bayraktar, the technical director of Baykar, Trend reports.

According to him, work is currently underway on the "Kzlelma A" variant. They are expected to be completed in the near future.

"We are conducting research on artificial intelligence platforms to improve flight safety. But these studies are not designed to completely replace people, especially on armed platforms. Consequently, additional work is being done on flight safety and various algorithms," Bayraktar stressed.

The first Turkish unmanned combat aircraft, "Kzlelma," was produced in 2021. Its first flight took place on December 14, 2022, and the second on January 23, 2023.