Türkiye plans to export TOGG electric car to Europe in first quarter of 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. It is planned to export to Europe the first electric car produced by Türkiye - TOGG in the first quarter of 2025, the head of the Türkiye's Automobile Initiative Group (TOGG), Gurcan Karakas said, Trend reports.

"Currently, 100 cars are produced per day. From September on, we plan to increase production to 170 cars per day. After switching to a two-shift regime, 28,000 cars will be produced by the end of the year. This figure will be doubled next year," said Karakas.

Karakas also noted that in 2026, with the use of new smart devices, the annual capacity will reach 100,000 cars.

"By 2030, we will have planned five different models of TOGG. In the first half of 2025, the C-Sedan will be introduced, and in 2026, the C-X Coupé," he said.

In addition, the TOGG project is fully designed by Türkiye and implemented with the aim of creating a global brand of industrial property.

TOGG was presented to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the Emir of Qatar Al Thani.